Kuwait Amir Condoles With Italian Leader

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the death of former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano. (end) si

