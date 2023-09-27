Feijoo Fails To Gain Spain's Parliament Confidence To Form Government

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Spain's Popular Party leader Alberto Feijoo failed Wednesday to gain parliament confidence in the first voting session to be named as Prime Minister

Some 172 votes out of 350 went to Feijoo in the voting; however, he still has another chance in the second voting to be held in 48 hours.

The Canarian Coalition, the Navarrese People's Union and Vox Party, in addition to the PP, voted for Feijoo.

However, the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, the Republican Left of Catalonia and Bildu as well as others voted against the candidate.

The second voting session will be held Friday, and Feijoo needs more votes to secure his stance.

In a discussion session held Tuesday and Wednesday, Feijoo vowed to maintain measures taken by the former government on backing citizens in the face of inflation consequences and expanding the average of reducing temporarily the Value-added tax (VAT) on meat, fish and canned items.

He said that Spain is suffering economic "fragility", adding that he would set a plan to face the decline in foreign investment and enhance welfare state.

Feijoo slammed negotiations currently conducted by the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and its ally Sumar with the Catalan separatist parties to give full pardon to the Catalonians involved in the separatist operation occurred in 2017 in exchange for voting for the socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to form a new government.

On August 22, Spain's King Felipe VI suggested naming Feijoo to gain the confidence of the parliament to be named as Prime Minister at the end of negotiations with the parliamentary parties' leaders.

If Feijoo fails again to gain confidence on Friday's voting session, the King will hold a new round of negotiations with the parliamentary groups to determine a new candidate. (end)

