Kuwait Nat'l Assembly Speaker Receives Argentinian Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Sept 27 (KUNA) - Kuwait National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoon received in his office Wednesday Undersecretary for Multilateral and Bilateral Economic Negotiations of Argentina Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ramiro Ordoqui. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Argentina to Kuwait Claudia Alejandra and Assistant Foreign Minister for Administrative and Financial Affairs Ambassador Abdullah Al-Yahya (end) aa.seo

