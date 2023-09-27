CAF: Morocco Wins Hosting Africa Cup Of Nations '25'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 27 (KUJNA) -- President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe announced Wednesday that Morocco would host the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2025.

Speaking at a news conference after the CAF executive committee's meeting, Motsepe said there were a consensus on Morocco's hosting of the ACN tourney.

He elaborated that the federation backs Morocco in its bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The CAF was strict in implementing conditions required to host the ACN championship that include playgrounds, utilities and infrastructure, he stressed.

The 2023 ACN tournament would be hosted by Cote d'Ivoire next January. (end)

