UN envoy urges engagement with Taliban for policy change

(MENAFN) The UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, delivered a crucial message on Tuesday, asserting that engaging in dialogue and communication with the Taliban administration should not be seen as an endorsement of its policies. Instead, she underlined that these interactions serve as a means to influence and alter those policies. Speaking at the Afghanistan session during a meeting of the UN Security Council, Otunbayeva emphasized the UN Afghanistan Assistance Mission's commitment to sustained engagement and dialogue as instrumental tools for effecting change.



Otunbayeva acknowledged the persistent trust deficit between the parties involved, which continues to present challenges. Despite these obstacles, she stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to ensure that the lines of communication remain open, with the ultimate goal of driving policy adjustments through dialogue.



Furthermore, Otunbayeva drew attention to the severe impact of climate change-induced drought on Afghanistan, a predominantly agriculture-based society. She urged UN member countries to extend their support to the Afghanistan aid plan in recognition of the country's vulnerability to climate-related crises.



The envoy also highlighted a pressing concern regarding humanitarian aid programs, noting that several initiatives have been terminated due to insufficient funding. As winter approaches, Otunbayeva emphasized the urgent need to increase aid efforts, especially to address the immediate needs of the Afghan population during the harsh winter months.



In sum, Roza Otunbayeva's remarks underscore the UN's commitment to engage with the Taliban not as an endorsement of their policies but as a means to effect policy change. Additionally, her call for support for Afghanistan's aid plan and urgent humanitarian assistance serves as a reminder of the critical challenges facing the nation and the necessity of international cooperation in addressing them.

