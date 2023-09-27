(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Futures Rise After March Gulch













U.S. stock futures traded higher Wednesday, as Wall Street tried to recover from steep losses seen in the previous session, boosted by a dip in Treasury yields.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 96 points, or 0.3%, to 33,971.

Futures for the S&P 500 picked up 14.75 points, or 0.4%, at 4,329.50.

Futures for the NASDAQ galloped 47 points, or 0.3%, to 14,762.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell below the key 4,300 for the first time since June. The Dow also posted its biggest one-day loss since March, dropping more than 300 points to close below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May.

These losses came after new home sales and consumer confidence data missed economists' estimates.

Economic reports on deck Wednesday include August's durable goods orders. Economists expect they declined 0.5%, according to Dow Jones.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 nicked up 0.2% Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng hiked 0.8%

Oil prices added $1.67 to $92.06 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices fell $9.90 to $1,909.90.





















