Farooq Abdullah Convenes Meeting Of J & K Opposition Parties On Oct 3 In Jammu

Former legislator and CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that a meeting of leaders of opposition parties in J&K has been convener on October 03 and it will be chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The meeting will discuss the present situation in J&K, he said, adding that he has sent invitation to all leaders of opposition parties after discussing the about the meeting with Dr Farooq Abdullah.

He said that the meeting will be held at 2:30 pm at Dr Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now