Farooq Abdullah Convenes Meeting Of J & K Opposition Parties On Oct 3 In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah has convened a meeting of all opposition leaders in Jammu on October 3 to discuss prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Former legislator and CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said that a meeting of leaders of opposition parties in J&K has been convener on October 03 and it will be chaired by Dr Farooq Abdullah.
The meeting will discuss the present situation in J&K, he said, adding that he has sent invitation to all leaders of opposition parties after discussing the about the meeting with Dr Farooq Abdullah.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the meeting will be held at 2:30 pm at Dr Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Political Biography Of Farooq Abdullah Released 'Such Incidents Will Continue If....”: Farooq On Anantnag Encounter
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN27092023000215011059ID1107151823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.