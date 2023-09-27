Erdogan associates Turkish backing for Sweden's NATO association to F-16 Fighter Jet agreement

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has set forth a pivotal condition for Ankara's endorsement of Sweden's NATO bid, asserting that it hinges on the fulfillment of a pledge made by the administration of United States President Joe Biden. Erdogan emphasized that the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership would be subject to whether Washington follows through on its commitment to authorize the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey. Speaking to journalists during his return from Azerbaijan on Monday, Erdogan conveyed, "Turkish parliament will have the final say on Sweden's NATO membership. If they [Washington] keep their promises, our parliament will keep its own promise as well."



In a significant turn of events, the United States excluded Turkey from a program aimed at procuring F-35 fighter jets back in 2019. This decision was prompted by Ankara's acquisition of Russian-manufactured S-400 air defense systems, which raised concerns about interoperability and security within NATO. In response, Turkey sought an alternative arrangement, expressing interest in a substantial USD20 billion acquisition package. This proposed package included not only new F-16 fighter aircraft, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, but also approximately 80 modernization kits tailored for its existing fleet of warplanes.



Erdogan's statement underlines the intricate web of geopolitical negotiations and defense acquisitions that underpin the dynamics of NATO expansion. The fate of Sweden's accession to the alliance now rests in the hands of diplomatic assurances and the eventual decision-making process of the Turkish parliament. The intertwined nature of these transactions exemplifies the complexities faced by nations navigating strategic partnerships in an ever-evolving global security landscape. As the deliberations unfold, the international community watches with vested interest, cognizant of the broader implications for NATO's cohesion and the strategic interests of the involved parties.



