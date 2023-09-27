Erdogan links Turkey's NATO approval to US F-16 commitment

(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO bid hinges on the fulfillment of the U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment to authorize the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.



“Turkish parliament will have the final say on Sweden's NATO membership,” Erdogan informed reporters on a flight back from Azerbaijan on Monday. “If they [Washington] keep their promises, our parliament will keep its own promise as well.”



In 2019, Washington excluded Turkey from a program to acquire F-35 fighter jets due to Ankara's procurement of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. Instead, Turkey made a USD20 billion request, seeking new F-16 fighters from Lockheed Martin and approximately 80 modernization kits for its existing aircraft.



In July, the Biden administration committed to moving forward with the sale of F-16s, contingent on Turkey's agreement not to impede Sweden's NATO membership. However, a group of U.S. lawmakers, including the embattled former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, threatened to block the aircraft deal nonetheless.



“One of our most important problems regarding the F-16s were the activities of US Senator Bob Menendez against our country,” Erdogan remarked on Monday, continuing that “Menendez’s exit gives us an advantage but the F-16 issue is not an issue that depends only on Menendez.”

