(MENAFN) In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Nagorno-Karabakh, a region steeped in conflict and now undergoing a seismic shift in territorial control, was rocked by a catastrophic explosion at a fuel depot on Monday. Statements from Armenian press sources on Tuesday conveyed the sad news of more than 125 people died in the distressing occurrence. This disaster unfolded among the backdrop of a mass exodus, as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians ran away from the area in expectancy of its imminent occupation by Azerbaijan.



According to declarations from Health Minister Anahit Avanesian, the leftovers of 125 people were solemnly transported to Armenia on the same fateful Monday. The initial count of casualties following the explosion had stood at 29, with nearly 300 people sustaining wounds and an unquantified number still unaccounted for. The sudden escalation in the death toll brought an agonizing reality to the forefront, underscoring the profound impact of this tragedy on the communities impacted.



Situated along a key highway in close proximity to the self-declared domestic capital of Stepanakert, which is known as Khankendi in Azerbaijan, the fuel depot became the epicenter of this devastating explosion. The blast unfolded in the midst of a distressing scene, with crowds of people anxiously queuing to fill their automobiles, unaware of the impending disaster. Video footage captured the immediate aftermath, revealing a landscape marred by widespread destruction, as a thick plume of inky black smoke billowed into the heavens, casting a somber pall over the remnants of the facility.



This heart-rending happening serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of lives caught in the throes of war as well as territorial disputes. The toll on human lives and the enduring scars left on the affected communities are profound, signaling a need for collective efforts to alleviate the suffering and support those grappling with the aftermath. As the area grapples with the enormity of this tragedy, the world watches with heavy hearts, hoping for solace and healing for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.



