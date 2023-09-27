Prime Jet Expands Group Charter Flights To International

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Jet, a leading provider of premium, private charter flight services, is proud to announce the expansion of our group charter offerings to include international charter flights. This exciting development marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide our clients with unparalleled service and comfort in group air travel up to 30 passengers.

Prime Jet's ERJ 145

Continue Reading

Prime Jet introduced the sleek and stylish

ERJ 145 to its fleet in May of this year. Now with three ERJ 145s, all international-capable, Prime Jet is quickly becoming a market leader in the large group air charter sector.



"The demand for group charter flights is at an all-time high and Prime Jet is perfectly positioned to meet those demands, both domestically and internationally, with floating bases in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami for the ERJs. Most of our group charter flights so far have been for college and professional sports teams as well as corporate groups and travel agencies," said Paul Kahalley, Prime Jet's EVP of Sales. "As we head into Q4, we will begin to target other group charter sectors such as destination weddings, music tour groups, and golf outings."

All of Prime Jet's ERJ 145 aircraft feature a custom 1x1 seating configuration, providing business class seating for all passengers.

This delivers a WOW factor when passengers board the plane and see the spaciousness and high quality of our regional jets. We take great pride in offering beautiful and luxurious aircraft options, and the ERJ 145s are no exception.



At Prime Jet, we are dedicated to making group travel smoother, more enjoyable, and an unforgettable experience. With a reputation for excellence and an unwavering commitment to safety, Prime Jet has been a trusted partner in private air travel for 12 years and continues to lead the way in luxury private charter.

For bookings, please contact our customer service team at [email protected].

About Prime Jet

Prime Jet is a premier provider of personalized aircraft management, private charter, and 24/7 logistics support for private luxury travel. We fulfill aircraft ownership and travel needs for our clients in the safest, most efficient, and transparent means possible. Our relationships are built on trust and our promise is to protect. We believe time is money, safety is priceless, and there's always a way to "Yes." We worry more, so you can worry less.

Media Contact:

Michele Fuentes

[email protected]

303-792-2374

SOURCE Prime Jet