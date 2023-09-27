FM:Systems Announces Fedramp SAR Milestone For Its Workplace Management Solution, FMS:Workplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH,

N.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one workplace management platform, announced today it is moving forward with the Security Assessment Report (SAR) milestone for its FMS:Workplace solution with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud products and services. As part of this, FM:Systems has entered the assessment phase with its third-party assessment organization (3PAO).

Working toward an authorized FedRAMP solution, in sponsorship with the U.S. Department of Education, will allow U.S. federal agencies and organizations to securely take advantage of the same FM:Systems workplace management solution more than 1,200 of the world's largest organizations use to access, manage, and measure every aspect of their real estate portfolios.

"Today's latest FedRAMP milestone reinforces our customer-first approach to bringing both our public and private sector clients best-in-class workplace management solutions they can trust," said Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems. "When FMS:Workplace is a fully FedRAMP authorized product, our federal customers will be able to use data-driven insights to accurately maximize the use of their facilities, manage real estate costs with confidence, and deliver workplaces that best match the needs of their people."

The FMS:Workplace solution includes:



Space Management

Sustainability Management

Move Management

Maintenance Management

Strategic Scenario Planning

Real Estate Management

Asset Management Project Management

"The increase of data breaches and phishing campaigns taking place across the U.S. and globally means it's critical for government agencies to take every step they can to safeguard sensitive information and data privacy," said the Chief Information Officer (CIO), of the U.S. Department of Education. "FM:Systems provides workplace management solutions that meet FedRAMP authorization requirements and federal cloud security standards."

FM:Systems workplace management solutions are used by over 150 government institutions, including 10 of the 15 federal government departments. For more information on FM:Systems FedRAMP authorized solutions, visit the government page on their website .



About FM:Systems

FM:Systems all-in-one workplace management platform helps more than 1,200 of the world's largest organizations access, manage, and measure every aspect of their real estate portfolio. With the most complete range of intuitive and scalable space management, hybrid work, workplace analytics and smart sensor solutions, our customers gain the data-backed clarity and vision necessary to make strategic real estate decisions and deliver high-performance workplaces today and long into the future. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit .

