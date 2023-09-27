Orthopedic Devices Market Size To Surpass USD 80.28 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 4.5%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Orthopedic Devices Market Size was valued at USD 56.84 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow USD 80.28 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The expansion can be credited to the growing elderly population, which is expected to increase the surgical volume. This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report titled Orthopedic Devices Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development- January 2023 : Orthofix US LLC, a medical device company, and SeaSpine announced the completion of the merger to create a leading global spine and orthopedics company.

Request a Sample PDF –

Key Takeaways –

Orthopedic Devices Market size in North America was USD 24.32 billion in 2022

Increasing Prevalence of Traumatic Injuries and Orthopedic Disorders Driving Market Expansion

Growing Elderly Demographic Enhancing Surgical Procedure Numbers, Propelling Market Expansion The joint reconstruction devices segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report- Stryker (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.S.), Medtronic (Ireland), NuVasive, Inc. (U.S.), Arthrex Inc. (U.S.), Globus Medical (U.S.), Össur Corporate (Iceland), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 4.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 80.28 Billion Base Year 2022 Orthopedic Devices Market Size in 2022 USD 56.84 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 145 Segments covered Type, End User and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details-





Drivers & Restraints:

Surging Incidence of Traumatic Injuries and Orthopedic Disorders to Impel the Market Growth

One of the major factors driving the orthopedic devices market growth is the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and traumatic injuries. The demand for orthopedic devices is poised to rise due to growing cases of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal disorders that result in agonizing physical pain and limited mobility. As per a 2019 report by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, medical attention is required by around 6.8 million people diagnosed with orthopedic injuries annually in the U.S.

Despite such an expanding scope for product adoption, the high cost associated with surgical implantation may impede market growth.





Segmentation:

By Type

Joint Reconstruction Devices



Knee

Hip Extremities

Spinal Devices



Spinal Fusion Devices Spinal Non- Fusion Devices

Trauma Devices



Arthroscopy Devices

Orthobiologic Devices Others

By End User



Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others





Regional Insights:

North America Dominated due to Growing Number of Orthopedic Surgeries

North America held the dominating orthopedic devices market share and is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The number of orthopedic surgeries is increasing in the region. This factor is driving the regional growth.

The Europe market for orthopedic devices is slated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The rising healthcare expenditure is escalating the regional expansion.





Quick Buy - Orthopedic Devices Market Research Report:





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Focus on Mergers and Acquisition Strategies to Capture the Largest Market Share

Prominent companies of orthopedic devices are deploying different competitive strategies to extend their industry footing. Some of these strategies include collaborations, joint ventures, product innovations, and others. Several companies are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.





FAQs

How big is the Orthopedic Devices Market?

Orthopedic Devices Market size was USD 56.84 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 80.28 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Orthopedic Devices Market growing?

The Orthopedic Devices Market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Orthobiologics Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Spinal Devices Market Trends, Growth and Global Forecast Report

Knee Replacement Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

Attachment

Orthopedic Devices Market

Immunology Market

Dermal Fillers Market

Antipsychotic Drugs Market

Orthopedic Implants Market

U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market

Spinal Devices Market

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market

India Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Cataract Surgical Devices Market

Coronary Guidewires Market

Dry Eye Syndrome Market

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Reading Glasses Market

Medical Marijuana Market

Wound Closure Market

Compression Therapy Market

Sleep Apnea Treatment Devices Market

Home Infusion Therapy Market

Coronary Stents Market





Orthopedic Devices Market Orthopedic Devices Market Forecast 2023-2030 Tags Orthopedic Devices Market Orthopedic Devices Orthopedic Devices Industry Orthopedic Devices Market Size Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />