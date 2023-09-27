Dental CAD/CAM Market Size To Surpass USD 4.92 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 9.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global dental CAD/CAM market size was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2022 and market is projected to grow USD 4.92 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3% during forecast period. The increasing prevalence of dental diseases and rising awareness regarding latest technologies to design dental prostheses propel the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled“Dental CAD/CAM Market, 2023-2030.”

Request a Sample PDF:

Key Industry Development- September 2022 – 3Shape A/S launched the TRIOS 5 Wireless, a new intraoral scanner integrated with ScanAssist intelligent alignment technology for faster and smoother scanning. The new scanner provides high imaging and prevents infection. Key Takeaways:

Dental CAD/CAM systems use computer-aided design to improve the development of dental restorations, including veneers, fixed dental, inlays & onlays.

Increasing demand for chair-side CAD/CAM systems, driving the market growth

Higher adoption rate of Dental CAD/CAM systems is expected to boost the global market growth. The market size of North America stood at USD 0.82 billion in 2022.

List of Key Players Present in the Report : “Companies leading the global Dental CAD/CAM market are Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Axsys Dental Solutions (U.S.), Medit Corp. (South Korea), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), PLANMECA OY (Finland), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), YENADENT (Turkey)”

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.92 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 2.64 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 153 Segments covered By Product, Type, End-user, and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details:





Segments-

Increasing Concern of Oral Health to Boost Equipment Segment Growth

By product, the market is segmented into equipment (milling machines, scanners, and others) and software. The equipment segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to increasing concerns of people related to their oral health and rising demand from the digital dentistry.

Increasing Demand for Chair-side Dental CAD/CAM Systems to Boost Segment Growth

By type, the market is segmented into chair-side, and laboratory. The chair-side segment dominated the market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for various chair-side CAD/CAM systems worldwide.

Growing Number of Dentists in Hospitals and Clinics to Propel Dental Hospitals & Clinics Segment Growth

By end-user, the market is divided into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. The dental hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the rising number of dentists working in hospitals, clinics, and dental service organizations.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





By Product



Equipment

Milling Machines

Scanners

Others Software

By Type



Chair-side Laboratory

By End-user



Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa





Quick Buy - Dental CAD/CAM market Research Report:





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Number of Aesthetic Dentistry Patients to Aid Market Growth

There is a significant rise in the number of patients opting for a wide range of aesthetic dentistry, which further increases precise intraoral scanners demand to boost market growth during the forecast period. This has increased the adoption of advanced CAD/CAM scanners and associated instruments by most healthcare professionals. The growing launch of advanced intraoral scanners by major market players increased these devices' adoption rate, further aiding market growth.

The high initial cost of dental equipment and software may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.





Regional Insights-

Rising Digitalization in Dental Field to Boost Market Growth in North America

The North America market size accounted for USD 0.82 billion in 2022. The growth is attributed to increasing digitalization in the dental field, favorable reimbursement policies, and large presence of major market players across North America.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest dental CAD/CAM market share during the forecast period due to continuous growth in the geriatric population and the growing availability of dental restoration insurance coverage in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Growing Key Players' Focus on Existing CAD/CAM Software to Aid Market Growth

Several dental CAD/CAM players, such as 3Shape A/S, are increasingly focused on the existing CAD/CAM software upgrades to meet customers' needs and gain popularity to boost market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, 3Shape A/S launched 3Shape Dental Systems 2021 with features, including auto case status update time, real-time communications, and others to provide a smooth workflow.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:







FAQs

How big is the dental CAD/CAM market?

Dental CAD/CAM market size was USD 2.22 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 4.92 billion in 2030.

How fast is the dental CAD/CAM market growing?

The dental CAD/CAM market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Taiwan Dental Equipment & Implants Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Dental Implants Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Dental Prosthetics Market Revenue, Size, Share, and Opportunities

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them in addressing various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Attachment

Dental CAD/CAM Market

External Defibrillator Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Hiv Drugs Market

Cosmetic Lasers Market

Urinary Drainage Bags Market

Spinal Fusion Devices Market

Vision Care Market

Autotransfusion Devices Market

Mobility Devices Market

Fibrin Sealants Market

Influenza Medication Market

Incontinence Products Market

Biomarkers Market

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market

Clear Aligners Market

U.S. Clear Aligners Market

Dental Caries Detectors Market

U.S. Pharmacy Market





Dental CAD/CAM Market Dental CAD/CAM Market Forecast(2023-2030) Tags Dental CAD/CAM Industry Dental CAD/CAM Market Dental CAD/CAM Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Dental CAD/CAM Market Share Related Linksid="media-image-1" loading="lazy" src=' />