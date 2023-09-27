Privada Homes Unveils The Eagerly Awaited Gracewater At Sarasota

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative homebuilder Privada Homes is making its grand debut with the exciting introduction of

Gracewater at Sarasota. The eagerly awaited 139-acre master-planned residential development blends harmoniously with Sarasota's picturesque natural surroundings. Gracewater at Sarasota delivers a refined lifestyle experience featuring contemporary coastal architecture and resort-inspired amenities, all within the secure confines of a gated community.

Artist rendering of Gracewater at Sarasota's proposed resort-style pool and clubhouse.

Artist Rendering of Gracewater at Sarasota's proposed streetscape of Privada Homes's single-family models.

Charting a New Era in Sarasota

Eldon Eric Johnson, co-founder and managing partner of Privada Homes, shares his profound connection to Sarasota, saying, "Sarasota has been my home for over two decades, a place where I've raised my family, forged friendships, and built cherished memories." Gracewater at Sarasota reflects this deep bond, embodying a commitment to enhancing the Sarasota lifestyle.

Exceptional Team, Singular Vision

Privada Homes represents the pinnacle of trust and excellence in residential construction. Our highly experienced, industry-leading professionals

have over 40 years of collective experience and 3,000 homes successfully constructed. We unite under a singular vision to craft exceptional living spaces while prioritizing the community. We're not just a team of builders; we are Sarasota neighbors, friends, and committed community members who actively engage in local initiatives.

Community and Convenience

Gracewater at Sarasota's strategic location is west of I-75. Located mere minutes from downtown, St. Armands Circle, and Lido Beach, Gracewater at Sarasota offers residents unparalleled access to Sarasota's vibrant cultural scene and natural beauty. The convenience extends to UTC shopping, Lakewood Ranch, and the future MidtownSRQ area.

Resort-Style Living

Residents will enjoy a resort-style zero-entry pool, plush cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and pickleball courts. A dedicated onsite Gracewater at Sarasota lifestyle manager will curate enriching experiences, including Sarasota-area activities and community volunteer opportunities. This resort lifestyle community features lakes, walkways, and green spaces, all safeguarded by an industry-leading Envera virtual guard system.

Community Impact

Privada Homes is deeply committed to Sarasota's future, contributing over $5.5 million to enhance local schools, parks, and essential services through one-time fees (impact fees). This transformative investment projects a 25-fold increase in annual tax revenues, fostering growth and prosperity in the community.

Privada Homes invites you to explore the future of Sarasota living at Gracewater. Visit

for more information, including renderings, floor plans, and a glimpse of the unparalleled resort lifestyle awaiting residents. For more information about Privada Homes, please visit .

