Broadvoice Awarded 2023 Tmcnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Broadvoice Unified Communications and Collaboration Platform Honored for Providing Exceptional Support for Mobile and Remote Workforces

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice , a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) for thriving small and mid-market businesses and business process outsourcers (BPOs), announced that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive Communicator app as a winner of the 2023 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award presented by TMCnet . This is the second consecutive year Broadvoice has been recognized for excellence in teleworking solutions.

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications solutions and corporate resources available in the office. The products and services chosen for the 2023 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces, whether they are adopting new teleworking environments or using existing technology to leverage the trend in remote work models.

"We're honored to be recognized again by TMCnet for enabling remote and hybrid work strategies for small and mid-market businesses," said Broadvoice Chief Product Officer George Mitsopoulos. "Our Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform and Communicator all-in-one app allow teams to easily and efficiently collaborate wherever they are, improving employee productivity and the customer experience."

In response to the growing demand for streamlined communications and collaboration tools, Broadvoice introduced its next-generation b-hive Communicator app to provide employees with a single pane of glass for calling, video conferencing, texting, collaborating and faxing. This version, which launched in 2021 and has seen continual updates through Q2 2023, features new and enhanced video collaboration capabilities and a reimagined user experience interface. Broadvoice recently upgraded the user interface for greater accessibility and an enhanced user experience with better responsiveness across device types. Later this year, Broadvoice expects to launch additional enhancements aimed at improving chat capabilities.

The b-hive Communicator app is part of the b-hive UCaaS platform, which combines cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with a virtual call center. The platform also includes integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and other business application integrations through Zapier, Webhooks and Zoho (coming in late 2023).

"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. Broadvoice has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its b-hive Communicator application," stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at Broadvoice for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking," Tehrani added.

The 2023 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and online in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine .

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and mid-market businesses with cloud communications solutions that deliver enterprise-class features as an affordable managed service. Broadvoice's b-hive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and omnichannel contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions are built on proprietary technology platforms, giving the company complete control to meet customers' evolving needs. Broadvoice is also known for its industry-leading installation, support and the award-winning Broadvoice Success Program. With network assets and customers spanning four continents, Broadvoice drives collaboration and commerce across the globe. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts:

Kimberly Way

Director, Marketing Strategy and Operations

Broadvoice

970.289.0854

[email protected]



Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

TMC

203.852.6800, ext. 170

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadvoice