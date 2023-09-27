Paymentworks Unveils Agenda For The Strategic Importance Of Your Supplier File”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, Inc., the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, today announced the agenda for their second live event dedicated to risk mitigation, cost avoidance and driving value for an entire organization via the supplier file. The in-person event will be on-site at J.P. Morgan's Chicago offices in Chase Tower.

When: November 2nd, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Where: Chase Tower, 10 South Dearborn St., 56th Floor Chicago, IL 60603

Cost: Free to attend, meals included

Audience: Procurement, finance, and risk professionals in higher education, K-12, Healthcare, Government, and Enterprise *Attendees are eligible for up to 6.8 CPE credits (Provided by Carahsoft Technology Corp.)

With panels of subject matter experts and presentations by real-world practitioners, the event focuses on all aspects of the supplier file and its impact on day-to-day business.

Featured sessions include:

The Risk Inherent in Your Vendor Onboarding Process

Vendor management introduces the risk of fraud, compliance, and human mistakes into a business process. Highlights include how to use your business controls to build an insurable process run by an invested staff. Presented by:



Christopher Arehart, Chubb Angela Sarno, PaymentWorks

Payments Trends and the Time Value of Money in 2023

Interest rates, cash flow, supply chain, and staffing shortfalls are colliding in 2023, bringing pressure to finance and procurement teams to maximize the value of every dollar. This panel will discuss the macro and micro economic forces and make a case for your supplier file being the key to unlocking organizational value. Featuring:



Chris Ramsay, J.P. Morgan

Kevin Sisler, University of Kentucky

Ruth Harpool, CampusGuard Grace Mabie, PaymentWorks

In the Trenches: Realities of Automating the Supplier Onboarding Process

Calling on their experience as both consultants and real-world practitioners, our presenters will explore how to realistically leverage leading practices and available solutions to streamline your supplier onboarding process (registration, verification, creation, and updates) while mitigating risks and enhancing compliance. Featuring:



Snow Rutkowske, Huron Nina Pukonen, Huron

KEYNOTE: Forging an Elite Vendor Team: The Business Value of Your Vendor Onboarding and Maintenance Policy

Many organizations consider vendor onboarding and management as a tactical, administrative function, and not the strategic gateway to better business that it can be. Our keynote will make the argument that your organization likely isn't valuing this position relative to its responsibilities and discuss how lax onboarding procedures and policies can damage an entire organization.

Debra Richardson, AP and Vendor Data Consultant, Debra Richardson, LLC



Additional sessions presented by speakers from Ivy Tech Community College, E&I Cooperative Services and the University of Illinois System.

The complete agenda and registration can be found here .

In addition to offering comprehensive sessions covering every aspect of supplier file management, the event will highlight the strategic significance of the person/s in the vendor management role.

“Too often the work of vendor management is undervalued and undersupported,” said Thayer Stewart, CEO, PaymentWorks.“We have dedicated this day to educating attendees on the impact secure, efficient, and compliant processes can have on an entire organization. We are honored to host this day dedicated to shining a light on the strategic importance of the people and the processes responsible for vendor management.”

First-time attendee at the inaugural event last April, Chulsey Hill, Assistant Controller, Financial Operations, The Catholic University of America, said:“As a new client (pre-implementation), attending the Paymentworks event allowed our team to listen to challenges, successes, and "things to consider" in real-time. The event was very educational, with the added bonus of networking and making those key connections that are always needed in the Strategic Sourcing space. It was definitely worth our while.”

Returning event sponsors include Arrow Payments, and E&I Cooperative Services. New sponsors include CampusGuard and Chubb.

About PaymentWorks PaymentWorks is the foundation of vendor master data, with a digital supplier onboarding platform. PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments.





