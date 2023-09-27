Inq-ITS Showcases AI Virtual Science Labs At The ED Games Expo, PSTA, And NJSC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Inq-ITS team is excited to announce its participation in three educational conferences

BERLIN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Inq-ITS team is excited to announce its participation in three educational conferences, where it will demonstrate the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance students' competencies during science inquiry and support Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) practices.Participation in ED Games Expo (September 19th and September 20th; Washington D.C.):Inq-ITS was one of the software platforms showcased at the ED Games Expo at the Kennedy Center, an event that serves as a spotlight for cutting-edge educational technologies.Pennsylvania Science Teacher Association Presentation (October 8th and 9th; Lancaster, PA):At the Pennsylvania Science Teacher Association (PSTA) conference, Dr. Janice Gobert, CEO of Inq-ITS and Professor at Rutgers Graduate School of Education, alongside Jason Sullivan, Science Supervisor at Montgomery Public Schools and doctoral student at Rutgers Graduate School of Education, will present their approach to utilizing AI technology to enhance students' competencies at constructing explanations of their science experiments. The session, titled "Using AI to Identify and Help Students on Claim, Evidence, & Reasoning," will delve into how they employ AI to assess and support students in mastering the art of C-E-R statements.New Jersey Science Convention Presentation (October 17th and 18th; Princeton, NJ):At the New Jersey Science Convention (NJSC), Dr. Janice Gobert, CEO of Inq-ITS and Professor at Rutgers Graduate School of Education, along with Ms. Jennifer Lane, Supervisor of Science at Brick Township Public Schools in Brick, New Jersey will present an alignment between the OpenSciEd curriculum and Inq-ITS virtual labs. They will discuss the use of Inq-ITS as a formative assessment for the OpenSciEd curriculum, and the Inq-ITS data used by teachers to improve students' learning of science.For more information about Inq-ITS, please visitAbout Inq-ITS:Through its innovative patented, AI platform, Inq-ITS empowers students to actively engage in scientific inquiry while providing educators with real-time assessment data, progress monitoring, and instructional support. Inq-ITS is dedicated to transforming science teaching and learning of science.

