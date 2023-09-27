9 Use Cases Of ML/Iot Solutions Benefiting Businesses: The New White Paper By Intetics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new White Paper by Intetics, a leading American technology company , highlights the benefits of manual task automation and efficient data usage with ML/IoT Solutions by businesses in the transportation, oil & gas, automotive, energy, construction, and chemical industries.



Businesses keep investing in technology to have a competitive edge and remain resilient. These goals are now being fulfilled through data manipulation, the scope of which is growing daily.

Efficient data analysis, processing, and usage lead to enhanced agility, more accurate decision-making, superior user experience, and optimized costs.

The new White Paper outlines nine use cases of ML-powered IoT solutions helping businesses to sift through and work with the extraordinary amount of data.

Use Case 1 – IoT-Based System for the Prediction of Possible Malfunctions in Elevators

A European elevator maintenance company needed to optimize and increase the effectiveness of technicians' on-site visits by implementing an IoT/ML system for collecting and analyzing real-time statistics.

Intetics developed an ML algorithm and implemented sensors that collect and analyze data in real time without human intervention, allowing the discovery of relationships between historical and current readings.

Now, technicians are notified of possible failure risks in advance, allowing them to fix everything beforehand making their on-site visits more productive.

The time required for maintenance planning has been reduced by 20-50% , and overall maintenance costs have been diminished by 10% .

Use Case 2 – ML-Powered Monitoring Software for Preventive Car Diagnostics

A European car manufacturer required an IoT solution for preventive car maintenance management , request handling, scheduling, and remote diagnosis.

Intetics developed an AWS-based cloud solution that could process maintenance results, connect the dealer's service centers with clients, order required parts, schedule services, and provide remote car diagnostics based on data from car telemetry.

Cloud-based ML algorithms ensured the prediction and operative determination of malfunctions such as air pressure drops, overheating, drained batteries, and broken sensors.

The supporting mobile application provides car owners with information on their car parts' performance, real-time malfunction notifications, and the ability to plan/request routine and on-demand maintenance.

Use Case 3 – Optimization of Quality Control with an ML Solutions

A Public transport manufacturer needed to increase the speed and quality of the inspection process during the production of bus parts and support employees' visual inspections with AI-based technologies. Ensuring the exact detection of darkened parts, rust, and the differences between gaps, among other defects, was a challenge.

The developed software enabled operative AI-based analysis of imagery obtained from cameras.

Intetics' team used proven in-house methodology to label data in large datasets effectively and trained the ML algorithm with pixel precision.

The software provided precise detection and marking of such defects as incomplete or faulty assemblies and cracks to confirm that all components are present, correctly placed in their location, and completely assembled.

