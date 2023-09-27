Artisanal Announces A New Expansion Plan Around Regional Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UTICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Artisanal Caves, LLC the operating unit of Artisanal Brands, owner of the Artisanal Premium Cheese brand announces its expansion plan to develop the first Cheese Aging Cave in the United States as part of a larger plan for more outlets geared to experiential shopping and returning to being a publicly-traded company.This expansion plan is consistent with Artisanal's history as being the first to have state-of-the-art cheese aging caves in the United States when it opened the celebrated Artisanal Cheese Center formerly located in midtown Manhattan.Artisanal has since headed north to Central New York when it acquired the iconic bakery Hemstrought's and its 103-year-old history that now enables Artisanal to offer its discerning customers hand-kneaded European-style breads and other sweet and savory products baked from scratch at Hemstroughts. The cheese fulfillment center and bakery are soon to undergo a significant overhaul of the 18,000 square foot facility to build the Cheese Cave and the Wine Cellar & Barrel Room. The Cheese Cave will offer the most extensive variety of domestic and international artisans cheeses aged to peak ripeness in the USA and adjacent to it will be a place to enjoy a cheese-centric menu offered by an educated and passionate team sharing the product knowledge consumers crave. The bakery will also be upgraded with seating, a Cookie Bar and drive-up window and a wider offering of products loved for generations.The Central New York location will be the first of several regional shipping hubs Artisanal intends to open to substantially reduce the distance and shipping costs of online orders from .Artisanal's wholly-owned bakery business acquired in 2018 continues its own rapid development with a new marketing and distribution plan to add 500 more retail accounts in Central New York. Once completed the business plan will execute against a much larger retail footprint in southern New York State and into the Greater Metropolitan NYC Market and beyond.The company outlined a $3,500,000 equity funding plan with accredited investors and placed $125,000 of the offering on a the social funding platform, Mainvest - Invest in Artisanal & Hemstroughts | Bakery & Cheese Aging in Utica, NY (mainvest.com) - to expand its current base of over 200 shareholders with individuals that can purchase shares in smaller units. The completion of the funding will result in the filing of a Form 10 with the Securities & Exchange Commission to return the company into a publicly-traded business once the auditing of its financial statements is completed as a requirement for the SEC filing.The company's executive chairman, Daniel Dowe, stated,“Every attempt we have made to offer cheese at peak ripeness to consumers, starting with our founder's vision to offer a French-style cheese course at his restaurant, Picholine in NYC, has been successful. The new Artisanal Cave format will be the inverse of the once popular Manhattan restaurant, the Artisanal Fromagerie & Bistro, that was coined the 'Mecca of Cheese' having a small cheese cave and a large eatery. The next chapter for Artisanal will be a large walk-in paradise of cheese aging to perfection in cave-like conditions with precise temperature and humidity controls, known in France as Affinage. It will be a place to explore and learn more about cheese, pairings and savoring culinary experiences. We didn't want to just build small cheese shops. Our customers love to learn about what we do and there is no better way than for them to be among the cheeses aging and to take it all in. This next chapter will be the most exciting phase for Artisanal and we can't wait to get started.”The company has a regional site selection plan for more locations nationwide.Safe Harbor StatementForward-looking statements made in this press release are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are based upon management's expectations that involve potential risks and uncertainties (more fully described in the company's offering memorandum) that may result in such expectations not being realized.

