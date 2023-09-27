Express Delivery Market : Projected Surge To Grow $484.38 Billion By 2030 | BEST INC, ARAMEX, FEDEX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Express Delivery Market by Application, End Use and Destination : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global express delivery market garnered $262.86 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $484.38 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in the e-commerce industry, increase in B2C deliveries, and rise of the international trade services drive the growth of the global express delivery market . However, lack of proper infrastructure and high costs of operation hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in technological advancements in delivery service, emergence of last-mile deliveries, and technological advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Stringent regulations have been imposed on the international transport, specifically on road and air traffic. Therefore, shipping became nearly impossible during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, shortage of shipping staff with restrictions by governments further affected the operations of express delivery services.

Though there has been reduction in letters & document parcels, there has been growth of e-commerce parcels with rise in number of people shopping from home. The express delivery services from e-commerce channels increased.

Rise in demand from the healthcare and FMCG sector for various items such as hospital supplies, sanitizers, gloves, vaccines, and perishable food led to the growth of the express delivery market during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global express delivery market based on application, end-use, destination, and region.

Based on application, the B2C segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the B2B segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based end-use, the e-commerce platform segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the global express delivery market, and is estimated to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the document service segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global express delivery market share analyzed in the research include Aramex, DB Schenker, BEST Inc., DSV (DSV Panalpina), Deutsche Post Ag (DHL GROUP), Geodis, FedEx, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), SF Express, and YTO Express Group Co.

