Emporio Records Launches Debut NFT Collection Inspired By Viral Hit Song“No Voy A Olvidarte”

Emporio Records NFT Collection "NO VOY A OLVIDARTE"

Independent latin music label announces inclusion in Ripple Creator Fund, utilizing the Sologenic DEX built on the XRP Ledger to distribute NFTs

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Emporio Records, the home of rising latin music stars including Blanko, Nadira, Dikiu, and Vius, proudly unveils its debut series of digital collectible art inspired by the viral sensation song "No Voy A Olvidarte" by label artists Blanko and Vius as a gift for their supporters. Presented on the Sologenic DEX, this collection marks the start-up music label's first foray into NFTs. As part of Emporio Records' mission to integrate Web3 technology into their branding and marketing initiatives, a randomly selected group of fans who registered for the giveaway each receive a digital collectible from the "No Voy A Olvidarte" NFT collection. Utilizing the Sologenic DEX, built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), provides an open-source, energy-efficient, and decentralized layer-1 blockchain to distribute the NFTs. Recipients will be recognized as Emporio Records' "OG" fans, enabling the label to identify and engage with early supporters to establish a mutually beneficial bond.Thanks to the Ripple Creator Fund, Emporio Records will launch various NFT applications to demonstrate that Web3 technologies, such as NFTs, are crucial to cultivate dedicated fans for both the label and its musicians. The company's CEO and music producer, Sebastian“Sebasjay” Jácome, says,“The Ripple Creator Fund grant provides us with the means to involve our community in our journey as an up-and-coming music label. We have ambitious goals for what lies ahead and are grateful to have Ripple as an incredible partner while we develop our Web3 ecosystem and devise a valuable reward system for our loyal fans." The debut "No Voy a Olvidarte" NFT collection is only the beginning of many collectibles intended for Emporio Records' fans, including smart merchandise embedded with NFC tags that unlock exclusive digital content, NFT tickets for live events, and other unique artwork. More information about upcoming giveaways can be found at emporioverseEmporio Records envisions a music industry future that prioritizes fans, granting them both influence and a stake in the world of their favorite artists. Melissa Lesja, the label's Head of Web3, asserts that Web3 implementation has rapidly become essential for a fan-centered brand perspective.“We are inspired by M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold's trailblazing work with NFTs and Web3 technology. Pioneers like Avenged Sevenfold, electronic artist 3LAU, LVMH, Nike, and Adidas are using Web3 to reward loyal supporters and attract new ones. As an emerging music label, we aim to play a similar influential role in the latin music world”“The Sologenic DEX's involvement in the "No Voy a Olvidarte" NFT collection removes the most common barriers associated with digital collectible purchasing and trading. The DEX allows for low fees, fast transactions, and most importantly, complete control over one's digital assets – music to a first time buyer's ears,” added Bob Ras, founder of Sologenic, a product of the Sologenic Development Foundation.“The foundation's homogeneous relationship with the XRPL, and therefore Ripple, also create a frictionless experience with user-friendly features as a top priority. We're thrilled to see this collection come to life.”ABOUT EMPORIO RECORDSWith headquarters in Miami, FL, and Quito, Ecuador, Emporio Records proudly represents a diverse range of artists from across Latin America. Among them are rising stars such as Ecuador's Blanko and Nadira, Argentina's Vius, and Colombia's DiKiu. Spearheading the label's operations is Sebastian "Sebasjay" Jácome, the Grammy-award nominated producer who serves as CEO and chief music producer for Emporio Records. The label boasts several recent triumphs, including collaborative track "Nena Samurai" featuring the full artist roster, "No Voy a Olvidarte" by Blanko and Vius, and "Muneka" by Blanko. To learn more about Emporio Records, visit their official website at emporiorecords.com.ABOUT SOLOGENICSologenic is a leading ecosystem built on the XRP Ledger, offering a suite of decentralized applications streamlining digital asset management while merging traditional finance and Web3 infrastructure. The Sologenic NFT marketplace was launched in 2021 with a focus on tooling that empowers creators to provide real value within a digital asset economy. For more information, visit: sologenic.ABOUT THE XRP LEDGERThe XRP Ledger (XRPL) is an open source, public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain led by a global developer community. It is fast, energy-efficient, and reliable. For more than ten years, it has been the blockchain best suited to enable settlement and liquidity of tokenized assets at scale. With ease of development, low transaction costs, and a knowledgeable community, it provides developers with a strong open-source foundation for executing on the most demanding projects – without impacting the XRPL's lean and efficient feature set. XRPL enables a wide variety of services and use cases including payments, on-chain finance, and tokenization. Learn more at XRPL.

