Exploring The Causes Of An Epidemic Dr. Mark Richards, Trinity Health Forum

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 32nd biannual Trinity Health Freedom Expo is set to take place on October 14th and 15th at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. This remarkable event will be headlined by nationally recognized author and former physician consultant to President Obama and Trump Administrations, Mark Richards , MD.Dr. Richards, author of the acclaimed book Nobody Wants You Healthy : Achieving Better Health by Avoiding the Corruptions in Modern Medical Science, will be presenting an educational lecture on health and happiness at Trinity Health Freedom. Dr. Richards will reveal the true root cause behind the epidemic of chronic illnesses that have seen increasing rates since 1965. He will discuss how government-funded research and pharmaceutical lobbying can create a cycle of deception that keeps people from achieving better health despite numerous proposed solutions.Dr. Richards's research counters the claim that chronic disease increases are mainly due to four factors: tobacco use, lack of physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor nutrition. Through his comprehensive analysis, he brings to light the corruptions in modern medical science that prevent people from unlocking the keys to proper health and preventing or reversing chronic diseases.This important work is vital for educating individuals on the truth behind chronic diseases, which can help individuals take control of their own health and realize a path to improved well-being. It is also essential for avoiding costly treatments that do not improve health outcomes.The upcoming presentation by Dr. Richards is a must-attend event for all those who wish to learn more about health and wellness but have been held back by misinformation. By attending, attendees will gain insight into the real source of chronic diseases and find a way to unlock lasting health and happiness.About Trinity Health Freedom Expo:The Trinity Health Freedom Expo is an annual conference devoted to providing attendees with vital knowledge of their rights and freedom to choose what's best for their own well-being. For more information, visit .###About:Dr. Mark Richards served for years as a physician consultant to the White House and in leadership positions for national and regional medical and surgical societies. This Yale-educated scientist's research began after he noticed that something unexplained, yet potentially treatable, was taking a heavy toll on human health and relationships.A personal Eureka moment led Dr. Richards to find layers of truth about human illness, some glossed over and some purposely hidden. By combining knowledge from many medical fields, a single root cause for the most common modern diseases became explainable.The public and physician education contained in this book is the critical knowledge necessary for us to regain health and happiness, and reduce our enormous expenditures on chronic disease treatments that neither cure nor prevent disease.

