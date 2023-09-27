Indoor Mobile Lidar Market Size 2023 With Key Players Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2029 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)







It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Indoor Mobile LiDAR Market is growing at a + 21.5 % CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2029. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems, FARO Technologies, Inc., Cepton Technologies, Inc., Navvis, GeoSLAM Ltd. (3D Laser Mapping), LeddarTech, Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Ouster, Inc., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Phantom Intelligence, LeiShen Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Blickfeld GmbH, Leica Geosystems AG (Hexagon), Tetravue, Inc., Hesai Technology,, Argo AI, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Industry News:



In Nov 2021 – Leica Geosystems announced a partnership with Airbus to integrate two Leica Chiroptera 4X bathymetric LiDAR sensors for maritime surveillance into the C295 MSA, Airbus' Maritime Surveillance Aircraft. It enables the detection of underwater objects in near real-time.

In Dec 2022 – FARO Technologies , Inc. announced the acquisition of SiteScape, an innovator in LiDAR 3D scanning software solutions for the AEC and O&M markets. SiteScape enables LiDAR-equipped mobile devices to easily capture indoor spaces digitally, providing a readily available entry point to scanning physical spaces for a broad range of applications.

In Sept 2022- FARO Technologies , Inc. announced the acquisition of UK-based GeoSLAM, a leading provider of mobile scanning solutions with proprietary high-productivity simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) software to create 3D models for use in Digital Twin applications.

In Nov 2022-Velodyne Lidar , Inc. announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to GreenValley International for handheld, mobile, and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) 3D mapping solutions, including in GPS-denied environments. In Oct 2022-Velodyne Lidar, Inc. announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to Yamaha Motor for eve autonomy, a joint venture between Yamaha Motor and Tier IV, Inc. eve autonomy's autonomous goods transport service eve auto provides logistical support for factories to improve efficiency and safety.

The Indoor Mobile LiDAR market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

The Indoor Mobile LiDAR Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below

By Type:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Construction & Surveying

Agriculture & Forestry

Mining & Quarrying

Education

Environmental

Transport

Emergency Services

Following are the various regions covered by the Indoor Mobile LiDAR Market research report:

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will recognize how the Indoor Mobile LiDAR market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transference, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.”

