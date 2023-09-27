Resolutions At The Extraordinary General Meeting In Starbreeze AB On 27 September 2023

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

EGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors would consist of six members, with no deputies, and to elect Jon

Gillard and Juergen

Goeldner as new Board members for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

The EGM further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the newly elected Board members would receive remuneration (including fees for committee work) in accordance with the remuneration levels resolved at the Annual General Meeting 2023 pro rata in relation to actual duration of duty compared to the whole period from the Annual General Meeting 2023 until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

