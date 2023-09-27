Factset And Irwin Announce Partnership To Deliver Best-In-Class Solution For Investor Relations Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, and Irwin, an investor relations and capital markets solution for innovative public companies and their advisors, today announced a strategic partnership integrating Irwin's award-winning investor relations CRM with FactSet's Workstation.



“We're extremely excited about the partnership with Irwin,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Head of Dealmakers & Wealth at FactSet,“this partnership creates a unified solution for IR professionals that provides a fully integrated CRM with market-leading financial data, analysis, and research on one platform.”

FactSet's Workstation empowers data-driven decision making and corporate storytelling for investor relations professionals through real-time financial data and comprehensive coverage of public and private markets. The product integration with Irwin provides an end-to-end platform for corporate clients to enhance investor engagement, conduct research, and streamline reporting.

"Prior to this partnership, many investor relations professionals had to pivot between multiple systems, which created inefficiencies in their day-to-day workflow," said Emily Geer, SVP, Senior Director of the Corporates Business at FactSet, "by connecting Irwin's investor targeting and CRM capabilities to FactSet's industry-leading content, insights, and personalized workflow solutions, we are poised to streamline operations and empower our clients to unlock new value.”

Irwin is a modern investor relationship management platform built with innovative design. Its suite of tools combines powerful investor targeting, shareholder monitoring, and an intuitive CRM, centralizing critical investor and shareholder data. With built-in automation and proactive insights, Irwin empowers IR teams to efficiently manage programs and focus on strategic growth.

“Integrating Irwin's capabilities with FactSet's Workstation drives a pivotal shift towards a more streamlined infrastructure for issuers and investors, starting with better insights into critical capital markets data for corporate IR teams,” said David Whyte, Co-Founder and CEO at Irwin,“this strategic partnership accelerates our vision of bringing efficiency and transparency to global markets.”

"At Irwin, we deeply invest in understanding IR teams, management, and the broader capital markets community. This dedication is showcased not just in our products but in who we partner with,” said Mark Fasken, Co-Founder & COO at Irwin,“our strategic partnership with FactSet advances our mission to deliver increased value to our clients, streamlining their workflow inside an all-in-one platform for investor management, research, and reporting.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including almost 190,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index. We have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .



About Irwin

Irwin is an investor relations and capital markets solution for innovative public companies and their advisors built by a team of passionate entrepreneurs who know the challenges and opportunities that companies face when building relationships with the investment community. We empower thousands of IROs worldwide to manage and enhance their relationships with world-class technology, industry-leading data, award-winning support, and inspiring content. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

