Lifemd To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in October.
LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, October 3-5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Management will deliver a company presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Investors can register to watch the presentation here .
Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector, October 10-11, 2023 . Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, October 10th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors can register for the conference here .
About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's health, women's health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a US-based patient care center, LifeMD is elevating healthcare by increasing access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.
Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
Media Contact
