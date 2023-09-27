AGF Management Limited Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 26, 2023, the Board of Directors of AGF Management Limited declared a dividend of $0.11 per share on both the Class B Non-Voting shares and the Class A Voting common shares of the company. This dividend will be payable on October 19, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2023.
ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.
AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices across its businesses. The firm's collective investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.
AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:
Courtney Learmont
Vice-President, Finance
647-253-6804,
