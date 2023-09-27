Visual-Centric Communication, Augmented Reality, And Live Streaming Drive Mobile Social Networking Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Social Networking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobile Social Networking market is on a remarkable growth trajectory, poised to reach an impressive $82.9 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at $53.1 billion, and this expansion is projected to continue, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:



The United States: In 2022, the Mobile Social Networking market in the U.S. reached an estimated $14.5 billion.

China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve a market size of $19.5 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030. Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at 1.6% and 4.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Report Overview:

This comprehensive market report provides in-depth insights into the mobile social networking industry. It explores the ever-growing influence of social connectedness in today's society and examines recent market trends, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 and global economic conditions. The report places a spotlight on key players in the market, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, and others.

Furthermore, the report delves into crucial market dynamics, such as the shift towards visual-centric communication, the embrace of augmented and virtual reality, and the rise of live streaming. It provides a thorough analysis of the market's presence in various regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis includes discussions on key competitors and market dynamics.

