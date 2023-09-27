(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package! The price is held until 31 October 2023

The EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Airplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications course was added to the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package with the following training >> EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Aeroplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications << & Froze the price of 235 EUR until 31 October 2023About the newly added course : EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Aeroplanes Additional Airworthiness SpecificationsDuration: Equivalent to 1-day classroom trainingPrice: 85 EURThis training aims to provide the delegates with a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory obligations documented in Part 26/CS 26 Requirements. They will also understand the timeline & requirements to ensure compliance with the Continuing Structural Integrity Programme. After completing the course, the participants will be able to use the regulation to proactively manage the oversight of regulatory compliance related to the AMP and its control processes.About the package: CAMO Diploma Supplemental PackageThe package consists of 5 Different courses (each one is certificated) which together are an ideal program for CAMO Staff to demonstrate a deep understanding of both the regulations driving EASA compliance as well as a broad awareness of multiple subjects which support the Continuing Airworthiness Role:>> Part M Subpart I for Airworthiness Review Staff (Initial)>> CAMO & AMO Planning & Tech Services – Job Card & Technical Authoring>> EASA Part M – Understanding MSG 3 Methodology and Analytic Process Essentials>> EASA Part M – Understanding MSG 3 Methodology and Analytic Process Essentials>> EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Aeroplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications – NEWHow can clients save (even) more? By buying this package at the same time as the CAMO Diploma for only 199 EUR (instead of 235 EUR)

