SCAN Group Named To Modern Healthcare's Top Innovators List

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- SCAN Group , a diversified healthcare company tackling some of the biggest healthcare challenges facing older adults today, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovator Organizations for 2023.The Top Innovators program honors leaders and organizations that are instituting leading transformative programs that achieve measurable results in improving care and contributing to clinical and financial goals.Modern Healthcare's editors singled out SCAN for:.Partnering with Included Health to launch a Medicare Advantage plan developed specifically for LGBTQ+ older adults, which includes lower co-pays on specialty tier drugs such as HIV treatments and gender-affirming hormone treatment..Launching a medical group, Healthcare in Action, focused on providing healthcare and other services to unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County. The group has since expanded to San Diego County..Entering into an agreement to combine with Oregon-based CareOregon in an effort to maximize benefits of scale. The combined organization would serve nearly 800,000 health plan members.“This recognition is a great honor, and we are thrilled that SCAN's work to expand health equity and create care delivery products that meet the needs of diverse populations of older adults is being recognized,” said Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan .“SCAN has taken great measures to bring innovative thinking to how we care for older adults and historically underserved populations and we hope we can serve as a leading example for the healthcare industry.”“Innovation can take many forms, as evidenced by our honorees--both individuals and organizations--in this year's class of Top Innovators,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare.“Whether they are making back-room functions more efficient, establishing partnerships across the industry or developing tools to broaden consumers' access to care, these winners are producing results and forging a path that others should follow.”In addition to this award, SCAN Group's award-winning Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage study. SCAN Health Plan was also named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list for 2023 and was named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services list two years in a row. In 2022, SCAN received certification from Great Place to Work, where 90% of employees reported that SCAN is a great place to work as compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.The profiles of the Top Innovators honorees were featured in the Sept. 18, 2023, issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/Top-Innovators.About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 285,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to

