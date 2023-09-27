Benelynk Celebrates One Million Members Assisted

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sean Libby, President, BeneLynkSUNRISE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- BeneLynk, a national provider of social care solutions for managed care plans, proudly announces that it has reached a momentous milestone in its advocacy journey: assisting one million members with enrollment into a benefit program. This landmark is a testament to BeneLynk's commitment to providing exceptional advocacy and showcases its unwavering dedication to improving social care program access and health outcomes.Founded in 2016 by an executive team with extensive experience in social services and managed care, BeneLynk has been at the forefront of enhancing the lives of Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid members. BeneLynk“leads with help” to deliver innovative and personalized outreach and advocacy. They have created a positive impact on this country's most vulnerable populations by improving access to programs that greatly reduce social risk factors.One million members assisted represents not just a number but a remarkable journey of compassion and care. This milestone includes a combination of BeneLynk's community and dual eligibility advocacy efforts. BeneLynk provides advocacy centered around a human-to-human conversation. One million members have had a conversation with a BeneLynk advocate and been assisted with enrollment into impactful benefit programs. With the inclusion of their retention services, BeneLynk has positively impacted well over two million lives. These services have been crucial for plans as the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement unwinding continues to affect Medicaid recipients throughout the country.“We are thrilled to have reached this extraordinary milestone of assisting one million members," said Sean Libby, President of BeneLynk. "This achievement reflects the trust and confidence our health plan clients and their members have placed in us. We are privileged to play a positive role in so many lives and are grateful to be able to support members through some of their most difficult challenges. I want to thank our clients and all of my BeneLynk colleagues whose hard work and compassion have allowed us to celebrate this achievement.”BeneLynk's unwavering commitment to being human, transparent, and innovative has been the driving force behind its success and, consequently, its growth. The organization has nearly 500 employees in 26 states, serving more than 18 million managed care lives. Through strategic partnerships, a dedicated team of professionals, and a focus on delivering outstanding advocacy centered on the human-to-human connection, they have been able to reach and positively impact an ever-increasing number of managed care lives. As a result, BeneLynk has become a trusted name in the social care industry.To learn more about BeneLynk's journey to assisting one million members with enrollment into a benefit program, watch "BeneLynk Celebrates One Million Members Assisted " on YouTube!About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national social care vendor for managed care companies. BeneLynk engages members to understand social determinants of health (SDoH) challenges and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk removes the barriers to allow members to live their healthiest lives.

Kristen Dodd

BeneLynk



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube