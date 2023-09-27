The Cannata Report Announces Nominations For 2023 Frank Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mariano Rivera will attend The Cannata Report's 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala that benefits The Mariano Rivera Foundation. Rivera (2nd from R) is seen here with Frank G. Cannata, founder; CJ Cannata, CEO, and Joseph Cusumano, Cannata family member.

Winners of the Frank Awards will be revealed at The Cannata Report's 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala that benefits The Mariano Rivera Foundation.

- CJ Cannata, president and CEOHAMBURG, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The nominations for the 2023 Frank Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in the office technology and document imaging industry, have been released by The Cannata Report .The winners of the Frank Awards will be revealed at The Cannata Report's 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala on November 2, 2023. New York Yankee great and Baseball Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera will attend the event, which will raise funds for The Mariano Rivera Foundation 's printing technology education program.The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, conducted earlier this year, determines the nominees in the 13 Frank Awards categories. Nominees represent the top three vote recipients in each of the categories."This year's Frank Award nominees reveal the change makers in the office technology and imaging solutions industry. The nominees are who dealers in the office tech industry are relying on to help them accelerate across-the-board growth and expansion," said CJ Cannata, president and CEO of The Cannata Report.Nominated for Frank Awards for the first time this year are LEAF Commercial Capital in the Best Leasing Company category, ecoprintQ in the Best Print Management Software Provider category, and Ginamarie Cairone of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America in the Best Female Executive category.The following is the complete list of nominees:Best A4 Manufacturer: HP Inc.; Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of AmericaBest in Class: Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest Diversification Partner: ConnectWise; Intermedia; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of AmericaBest ECM/Document Management Software Provider*: DocuWare; Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.; Square 9 Softworks; Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest IT and Security Services Provider: All Covered, a division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc.; ConnectWise; Technology Assurance Group (TAG)Best Leasing Company: GreatAmerica Financial Services; LEAF Commercial Capital; US BankBest Manufacturer: Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.; Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of AmericaBest Marketing Strategy: Ricoh USA; Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest Print Management Software Provider: ACDI and PaperCut; ecoprintQ; FMAuditBest Production Print Manufacturer: Canon USA; Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.; Ricoh USABest Technical Service Provider: Kyocera Document Solutions America, Inc.; Ricoh USA; Toshiba America Business SolutionsBest Female Executive: Ginamarie Cairone, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Jennie Fisher, GreatAmerica Financial Services; Karin Harrington, Canon USABest Male Executive: Jim Coriddi, Ricoh USA; Mike Marusic, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America; Larry White, Toshiba America Business SolutionsIn addition to announcing the winners of the Frank Awards at its "Break on Through" Gala, The Cannata Report will bestow the Frank G. Cannata Philanthropy Award to a member of the office technology industry for their dedication to giving back and supporting charitable organizations. The Cannata Report will also honor a member of the office technology and document imaging industry for service to their country and fellow veterans with its Outstanding Veteran Award.The Cannata Report's 38th Annual Awards & Charities Gala is sponsored by Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex. Connectwise and Static Control serve as Gala presenting sponsors. HP will sponsor the Gala's Cocktail Reception, and Xerox and Polek & Polek will sponsor the After Party. The Gala will be held at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. The Cannata Report's Annual Awards & Charities Gala has collectively raised over $3 million for charitable organizations nationwide.*Because of a tie, there are four nominees in the category.Visit The Cannata Report at for the latest news about office technology.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

Cathy O'Brien

The Cannata Report



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube