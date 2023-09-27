Simple Recon Announces Integration Partnership With Intouch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Smit ShahBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, US, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Simple Recon, a leading provider of inventory management solutions for automotive dealerships, is excited to announce its integration partnership with InTouch, a product of PassTime. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering Simple Recon dealers to enhance their inventory tracking capabilities and streamline their operations.Through this strategic integration, Simple Recon dealers will now have the ability to access precise GPS location for their inventory directly through the Simple Recon portal, the mobile app, or their website. This new feature will enable dealers to monitor and manage their inventory with unprecedented accuracy, leading to increased efficiency and reduced operational costs.Key benefits of the Simple Recon and InTouch integration include:* Real-time Inventory Visibility: Dealers can now access the exact GPS location of their vehicles at any time, ensuring they always know the whereabouts of their inventory, whether it's on the lot or in transit.* Enhanced Security: With real-time location data, dealers can proactively address security concerns and respond promptly to any potential theft or unauthorized movement of vehicles.* Improved Efficiency: The integration streamlines the inventory management process, reducing the time and effort required to track and locate vehicles, allowing dealers to focus on sales and customer service.* Seamless User Experience: The integration is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring that dealers can easily access location data through the Simple Recon platform, mobile app, or website.Smit Shah, Founder of Simple Recon, commented on this exciting partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to collaborate with InTouch and PassTime to offer our dealers an unparalleled level of visibility and control over their inventory. This integration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive success for automotive dealerships."Simple Recon's integration with InTouch, a product of PassTime, is now available to all Simple Recon customers. For more information on how this integration can benefit your dealership, please visit or contact 1 (954) 951-9510.About Simple Recon: Simple Recon is a leading provider of inventory management solutions for automotive dealerships. Their innovative software and mobile app empower dealers to streamline inventory tracking, enhance customer engagement, and drive sales growth.

