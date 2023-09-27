Frank Gaffney To Speak At Trinity Health Forum, Chicago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The 32nd biannual Trinity Health Freedom Expo is set to take place on October 14th and 15th at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The 32nd biannual Trinity Health Freedom Expo is set to take place on October 14th and 15th at the Tinley Park Convention Center in Tinley Park, Illinois. This remarkable event will be feature by author and Founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy, Frank Gaffney . Mr. Gaffney will discuss the insidious roles being played by the Chinese Communist Party and its“China Model,” the World Health Organization, and the COVID-19 Pandemic 1.0 and what's coming next in ending individual and national sovereignty and health freedom.Attendees of the conference will be able to learn from natural health experts and health freedom advocates through immersion seminars and workshops. With an emphasis on the“right to know and freedom to choose” what's best for personal health, this event provides participants an opportunity to gain valuable insights into how they can support their health and protect themselves and their families from healthcare tyranny.This year's Expo also marks a notable landmark for the organization as it celebrates its 18th anniversary. Founded in 2005, the Trinity Health Freedom Expo was created as a forum to provide individuals with information regarding natural living methods for optimal physical and mental well-being. As a result, this life-changing event has grown in attendance, with more than 75 exhibitors attending this year's edition.The key message of the event is clear:“Knowledge Is Power.” Empowerment comes only when individuals are educated on their rights and gain access to resources that allow them to exercise choice. Don't miss out on this unique chance to learn more from some of today's top health experts about protecting yourself and your family.About Trinity Health Freedom ExpoTrinity Health Freedom Expo is a team that works year-round to defend your right to know and freedom to choose what's best for you and your family's well-being. It provides a platform for individuals to come together to learn from natural health experts and health freedom advocates. For more information, visitAbout: Frank J. Gaffney is the founder and Executive Chairman of the Center for Security Policy, a non-partisan organization that champions“peace through strength.” He is the author of the Amazon National and International Security Number One Bestseller, The Indictment: Prosecuting the Chinese Communist Party & Friends for Crimes against America, China, and the World.Mr. Gaffney is the Vice Chairman of the Committee on the Present Danger: China and the host of“Securing America with Frank Gaffney,” a daily television program on Real America's Voice Network and heard nationally on the American Family Radio Network. His syndicated Secure Freedom Minute is heard daily on hundreds of stations nationwide. Frank Gaffney acted as President Ronald Reagan's Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy, the senior position in the Defense Department with responsibility for policies involving U.S.-USSR relations, nuclear forces, arms control, missile defense policy, and U.S.-European defense ties.

