Target to shut nine shops in major cities across US due to violence, theft acts

The firm is going to shut one store in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood, two sites in Seattle, three shops in the San Francisco-Oakland region as well as three additional ones in Portland, Oregon. The retailer stated that it is going to close the stores forever on October 21.



“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” Target mentioned in a media report.



“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all.”



Target, which has almost 2,000 stores in the US, has been honest around planned retail crime at its shops. It has declared that robbery has caused increased levels of decline.

