Illegal Actions Committed Against 'Azerbaijan House' In Canada - State Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Illegal actions were recently committed against the "Azerbaijan House" in Canada, head of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, information was provided to law enforcement agencies in connection with the incident. He did not reveal the details of the incident.

"We are trying to ensure that all measures are within the rights and law. Surveillance cameras have been installed in all our diaspora organizations since 2021. Each of the attacks committed by representatives of the Armenian Diaspora on the "Azerbaijan Houses" has been recorded. The collected materials on all facts were transferred to local law enforcement agencies," Muradov said.

The Azerbaijan House officially opened in North York district of Ontario province of Canada in April 2023.