Illegal Actions Committed Against 'Azerbaijan House' In Canada - State Committee

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Illegal actions
were recently committed against the "Azerbaijan House" in Canada,
head of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan
Fuad Muradov told reporters, Trend reports.
According to him, information was provided to law enforcement
agencies in connection with the incident. He did not reveal the
details of the incident.
"We are trying to ensure that all measures are within the rights
and law. Surveillance cameras have been installed in all our
diaspora organizations since 2021. Each of the attacks committed by
representatives of the Armenian Diaspora on the "Azerbaijan Houses"
has been recorded. The collected materials on all facts were
transferred to local law enforcement agencies," Muradov said.
The Azerbaijan House officially opened in North York district of
Ontario province of Canada in April 2023.
