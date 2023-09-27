Second Karabakh War Provided Framework For Peace Treaty Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Matthew Bryza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Second
Karabakh War provided a framework for a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Matthew Bryza told Trend .
“I think that the Second Karabakh War, and the way it ended, was
a huge turning point for the South Caucasus, because it provided a
framework for what I anticipate soon will be a peace treaty between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. That will then lead to, I believe, a fair
and lasting peace, as well as Armenia's reintegration into the
regional economy by reopening its transportation links with both
Azerbaijan and Türkiye and then benefiting from flow into Armenia,
but also into Azerbaijan and Georgia and eastern Türkiye of
investment, which will create jobs and economic growth and
prosperity,” he said.
Bryza noted that Armenia did not fulfill the key conditions of
the November 10, 2020 ceasefire statement, and, most importantly,
it was violating international law by keeping its armed forces in
Azerbaijan, in Karabakh.
“Those troops posed a threat to the security of Azerbaijan. And
they also made it difficult for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to
proceed with a peace treaty, because his extreme political
opponents would pressure him to use those military assets as
leverage to keep the conflict open with Azerbaijan. But with those
troops now gone and with the separatist regime dismantled, I think
the way is now clear, the road is open for Azerbaijan and Armenia
to secure the peace treaty, I'm sure they both want. But without
the Second Karabakh War, we couldn't have gotten to this latest
round of action,” said the former ambassador.
He recalled that previously, Armenia was the status quo power,
it didn't want anything to change, it didn't want any real progress
toward an agreement and Azerbaijan wanted change and progress
toward an agreement.
“Now the situation is flipped: Azerbaijan is a status quo power
when it comes to the formerly occupied territories and Azerbaijan
is ready to move ahead with a peace treaty,” Bryza concluded.
The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with
Azerbaijan's brilliant victory over Armenia, began on September 27,
2020.
According to the decree of President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually
marks the Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect
for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the
44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan.
