Second Karabakh War Provided Framework For Peace Treaty Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Matthew Bryza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Second Karabakh War provided a framework for a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza told Trend .

“I think that the Second Karabakh War, and the way it ended, was a huge turning point for the South Caucasus, because it provided a framework for what I anticipate soon will be a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. That will then lead to, I believe, a fair and lasting peace, as well as Armenia's reintegration into the regional economy by reopening its transportation links with both Azerbaijan and Türkiye and then benefiting from flow into Armenia, but also into Azerbaijan and Georgia and eastern Türkiye of investment, which will create jobs and economic growth and prosperity,” he said.

Bryza noted that Armenia did not fulfill the key conditions of the November 10, 2020 ceasefire statement, and, most importantly, it was violating international law by keeping its armed forces in Azerbaijan, in Karabakh.

“Those troops posed a threat to the security of Azerbaijan. And they also made it difficult for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to proceed with a peace treaty, because his extreme political opponents would pressure him to use those military assets as leverage to keep the conflict open with Azerbaijan. But with those troops now gone and with the separatist regime dismantled, I think the way is now clear, the road is open for Azerbaijan and Armenia to secure the peace treaty, I'm sure they both want. But without the Second Karabakh War, we couldn't have gotten to this latest round of action,” said the former ambassador.

He recalled that previously, Armenia was the status quo power, it didn't want anything to change, it didn't want any real progress toward an agreement and Azerbaijan wanted change and progress toward an agreement.

“Now the situation is flipped: Azerbaijan is a status quo power when it comes to the formerly occupied territories and Azerbaijan is ready to move ahead with a peace treaty,” Bryza concluded.

The second Karabakh war, which lasted 44 days and ended with Azerbaijan's brilliant victory over Armenia, began on September 27, 2020.

According to the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks the Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

