Dell'oro Group Launches New Coherent Optics Advanced Research Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Coherent Optics Advanced Research Report. The first report will be released in October 2023.

"Coherent optics is becoming pervasive, spreading to all reaches of a network, and no longer confined to only DWDM systems," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President for Optical Transport market research at Dell'Oro Group. "Coherent optics is a technology that can be used in any platform that needs to transmit large amounts of data across spans greater than 20 kilometers. Up to now, this was done with DWDM systems. However, this is changing as companies develop smaller, lower powered coherent optics for use closer to the network edge in applications such as metro Data Center Interconnect (DCI)," added Yu.

"As data center network speeds progress from 400 Gbps to 800 Gbps and are poised to reach 1.6 Tbps in the near future, pluggable optical transceivers will play a pivotal role in facilitating this transition, both inside and outside data centers," stated Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President for Ethernet Switch Data Center market research at Dell'Oro Group. "Notably, compact coherent optics designed for low power consumption, rather than solely for maximum capacity and reach, are increasingly piquing the interest of numerous cloud providers for their metro DCI applications. These use cases may potentially extend to intra-data center deployments, as a way to mitigate the escalating power consumption trend overshadowing each network speed upgrade cycle," added Boujelbene.

The Coherent Optics Advanced Research Report will address key topics, including:



What is the total market demand for coherent optics? For ZR optics?

What share of coherent optics is being used on an Ethernet Switch and Router compared to a traditional DWDM system? When will the next generation of coherent technology be available and what will be the adoption across the different technology platforms (DWDM system and Router & Switch)?

