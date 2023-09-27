Writer Relocations, GEMS Education Join Hands To Ease School Search For Families Relocating To UAE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai: India's leading relocation company, Writer Relocations (a business division of Writer Business Services), having a major presence in the UAE, has announced its collaboration with GEMS Education, one of the largest K-12 private education providers in the world, to provide a seamless admission process for the children of relocating families moving to the UAE. The aim is to ease the stress of hundreds of relocating families by using Writer Relocations and securing school seats for their children within the GEMS Education network, which offers the widest choice of schools in the country.



Writer Relocations, which handles over 8,000 relocations every year, has seen an upsurge in immigration and relocation of families to the GCC region, especially the UAE, since the reopening of borders post-lockdown. This arrangement with GEMS Education will enable Writer Relocations' clients including government expatriates, corporate executives, and families streamline their school search process, reducing any potential gaps in their children's education journey. Additionally, the parents will get a chance to confirm seats for their children in GEMS Education schools on a priority basis.



One of the primary issues many families face during relocation is finding the right school with quality education for their children. Through the collaboration with GEMS Education, clients of Writer Relocations will benefit from easy access to school principals and education leaders who will be able to provide insights into the options and pathways available.



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Simon Mason, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer, Writer Relocations, said,“Every year we help over 1,200 families move to UAE and GCC region. At Writer Relocations, we are always working towards improving the customer journey experience from the beginning and adding value from the mobility services perspective. Through this tie-up, we want to address the education setbacks faced by many children during relocations and would like to provide our customers a seamless experience in securing their child's admission in the best education institution. We are proud to have GEMS as our schooling partner and we hope to see this collaboration becoming beneficial for us both.”



Ms Elmarie Venter, Chief Operations Officer, GEMS Education, said,“For over 60 years, we have been supporting expats in the UAE and providing their children with the highest quality education and opportunities. We are delighted to be collaborating with Writer Relocations to offer families our services and access to our exceptional schools. The UAE is an excellent

destination for business, leisure and raising a family, and we look forward to supporting those starting a life here by helping them navigate the education options, find the right school, and settle into their new surroundings.”





