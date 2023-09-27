Hodusoft Honored With Omnichannel Contact Centre Excellence Award At 12Th BPO Innovation Summit & Award 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, has been awarded the prestigious "Omnichannel Contact Centre Excellence Award.". The award is presented at the 12th BPO Innovation Summit & Award 2023 event. This recognition showcases HoduSoft's outstanding contribution to the contact center industry and its commitment to delivering exceptional omnichannel solutions to the BPO industry.

The BPO Innovation Summit & Awards is an outstanding event that brings together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to share their knowledge and acknowledge remarkable achievements in the field of BPO. It provides an excellent platform to the participants where they can get the latest insights into the ongoing trends, technologies, and strategies reshaping the BPO industry.

HoduSoft's omnichannel contact center software has gained widespread recognition for its innovative features, robust performance, and seamless integration capabilities. Some of the key features of HoduCC contact center software include-

Omnichannel Support

Predictive Dialer

Auto Dialer

Skill-Based Routing

Automatic Call Distribution

WebRTC Phone

Single Tenant & Multi-Tenant

Multi Level IVR

Real-Time Analytics & Reports

Built-In CRM

Inbuilt Ticketing System

Answering Machine Detection (AMD)

Remote Features like Remote Agent, Call Forwarding to Mobile, Call Recording, Call Bridging, etc.

Add-on Modules like AI Chatbot, WhatsApp Bot, Voice Transcription (Recording & Voicemail), Quality Analysis, WhatsApp Broadcasting, SMS Broadcasting, and IVR & Agent Survey.

With all these features and a dedicated focus on enhancing customer experiences and improving agent productivity, HoduSoft has emerged as a trusted partner for businesses across various industries. The award-winning Omnichannel Contact Centre solution offered by HoduSoft is designed to transform customer engagement for BPOs and other businesses. It can seamlessly integrate multiple communication channels like voice, email, chat, and social media, into a unified platform, enabling agents to deliver a flawless and personalized customer experience.

"We are thrilled to receive the Omnichannel Contact Centre Excellence Award," said Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft. "This prestigious recognition reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to provide exceptional customer service. This recognition is a result of our team's dedication to creating innovative and customer-centric solutions. Also, I would like to thank our customers and partners for showing their trust and support."

HoduSoft's presence and recognition at this esteemed event highlight the company's position as a leader in the contact center industry. With this kind of motivation factor, HoduSoft will continue to innovate and expand its range of unified communication solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally.

