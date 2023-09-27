Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary Commends Ministry Staff For Commitment To Healthcare Reform

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, expressed her deep appreciation for the staff's diligence and devotion during her address on Wednesday.

She commended the staff for their unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare reform in the country, especially in light of the recent launch of Community Health Promoters (CHPs) kits.

Speaking to the entire Ministry team, CS Nakhumicha strongly encouraged everyone to align with the agenda of achieving Universal Health Coverage, in accordance with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In attendance were PS Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, heads of directorates, and members of staff.

