HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN WILMINGTON ON SEPTEMBER 28

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new off-price home store offers high-quality furnishings and home accessories for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, will open its newest location in Wilmington, NC on September 28. The store is located in Hanover Center.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a Rug Emporium, a

wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department including chandeliers, and a General Store section with an incredible selection of project supplies. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, including décor and entertaining essentials, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers can discover an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. The selection includes a mix of artisan-crafted and top-brand pieces, unlocking the opportunity for shoppers to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank. No matter where shoppers are in the design stage, there is something for everyone.

"Homesense makes curating your dream space even more attainable with its exceptional selection of incredible, quality pieces sold at great values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that those in the Wilmington community can look to Homesense for a standout shopping experience and unlock unlimited design possibilities in their homes."

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on September 28 at 8:00 a.m. EST. To learn more, visit:



STORE FACTS & FEATURES



Location: Hanover Center, Oleander Drive & Independence

Blvd

Regular hours: Monday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Store hours may shift. For more up-to-date hours and additional

Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator .

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new store location, Homesense will contribute to the Wilmington community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Good Shepard Center

whose mission is to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and foster transition to housing.

ABOUT HOMESENSE

Homesense operates 52 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company operated a total of 4,884 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and seven e-commerce sites. These include 1,305 T.J. Maxx, 1,190 Marshalls, 907 HomeGoods, 83 Sierra, and 49 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 299 Winners, 154 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 636 T.K. Maxx and 79 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, tkmaxx.de, and tkmaxx.at in Europe; and 76 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit . For store locations and additional information, please visit

and .

SOURCE Homesense