Actzero Wins 2023 Crowdstrike AMS MSSP Partner Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero , a leading cybersecurity provider for small and medium-sized businesses, announced it was named the 2023 CrowdStrike AMS (Americas) MSSP Partner of the Year at CrowdStrike's annual Fal.Con 202 in Las Vegas. ActZero demonstrated excellence in bringing the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to customers alongside its own AI and threat hunters to provide a 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that protects across endpoints, network, mobile devices, cloud, identity, and email accounts.

"It's particularly meaningful to see ActZero recognized as CrowdStrike's MSSP Partner of the Year. Over the past decade, I watched CrowdStrike build an exemplary cybersecurity company with constant innovation and unbeatable execution. Blazing a similar path, we founded ActZero with a relentless focus on innovation and execution, centered around a CrowdStrike-powered full-stack cybersecurity service for small and medium businesses," said Sameer Bhalotra, ActZero CEO and co-founder.

During its Partner Summit, CrowdStrike recognizes partners that deliver innovation and business outcomes with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, exceed revenue expectations, and build successful customer relationships. As the Falcon platform drives cybersecurity's XDR ecosystem, CrowdStrike is dedicated to celebrating partners that develop and deliver powerful security solutions and services on the platform.

"We congratulate all of the 2023 Partners Award Winners," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "'We stop breaches' is a team sport, encompassing our partner ecosystem. As the ecosystem of XDR, CrowdStrike is committed to recognizing and collaborating with partners that innovate, expand, and scale with our industry-leading platform."

ActZero is a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service providing a powerful full-stack cybersecurity solution at a fair price. Cybersecurity shouldn't be complicated. We combined our patent-pending AI technology with expert threat hunters into a service with 24/7 protection across endpoints, network, mobile devices, cloud, identity, and email accounts. Our AI works across disparate data sources providing auto-blocking and high-fidelity detections – meaning fewer alerts and false positives – while taking action at machine speed on your behalf. For more information, please visit actzero.

