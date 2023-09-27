Draganfly Officially Launches Its New Manufacturing And Production Facility In Saskatoon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Saskatoon facility will enhance manufacturing, assembly, R&D, and integration processes to improve efficiency and innovation while meeting the increasing demand for Draganfly's UAV systems and components.

Saskatoon, SK., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the“Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce its new manufacturing and production facility in Saskatoon has officially opened and extend our gratitude to all our distinguished guests who celebrated this milestone with us.

The Company is deeply honored that guests, including industry leaders, local officials, and valued partners, joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official launch of this state-of-the-art manufacturing and production facility.

The Saskatoon facility promises to enhance manufacturing capabilities, streamline assembly processes, support R&D capabilities, and optimize integration procedures to establish a fresh approach to efficiency and innovation. This facility will focus on meeting the rising demand for Draganfly's UAV systems and components, such as the Heavy Lift, Commander 3 XL, Commander XL Hybrid, and its new Precision Delivery System.

“We are proud that Draganfly's world-leading drone solutions are being built in Saskatoon,” Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison said.“This state-of-the-art technology shows what's possible when you have innovative, forward-thinking ideas, and a competitive business environment that helps you achieve them. This investment will further build and protect this province's economic future.”

"Inaugurating the Saskatoon facility marks a pivotal moment for Draganfly as we embark on a journey of elevated manufacturing standards. This facility is not just a promise but a testament to our unwavering commitment to meet the demand for our UAV systems and components,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

