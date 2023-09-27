Global Multi-Touch Screen Market Size To Reach USD 12.37 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multi-touch screen market size reached USD 3.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.4 % during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of multi-touch screens in consumer electronics, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets is driving market revenue growth. Multi-touch screens are widely incorporated in consumer electronics devices to make user interactions more engaging, allowing users to perform various multi-touch gestures such as tap, hold, zooming, rotating, swiping, and scrolling. Multi-touch companies are investing in manufacturing facilities to scale up production owing to high demand from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in consumer electronics industry. For instance, Samsung Electronics is planning to invest USD 3.14 billion to manufacture display panels for smartphones, tablets, and computers. Moreover, advancements in multi-touch sensing and 3D touch technology are further expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Several companies including Apple and Samsung are working in the development of multi-touch sensing and 3D touch technology. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, rising costs of essential components used in the production of multi-touch screens is a major factor restraining revenue growth of the market. The design, manufacturing, and Capital expenditure (Capex) associated with multi-touch screens use various costly critical components, including touch sensors, display panels, controllers, microcontrollers, Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), and other essential materials. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 3.21 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.4 % Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 12.37 Billion Base year of estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, product, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Dell Inc., Lenovo Group, TES America LLC, DMC Co., Ltd., Japan Display Inc, Apex Material Technology Corporation, Eagle Touch Technologies Co. Ltd, Higgstec Inc., Dongguan Yunshang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, A D Metro Inc., Firstouch Digital Solutions, Ideum and others Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global multi-touch screen market is consolidated, with few players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services. Some major players included in the global multi-touch screen market report are:



Elo Touch Solutions, Inc.

Lenovo Group

TES America LLC

Dell Inc.

DMC Co., Ltd.

Japan Display Inc

Apex Material Technology Corporation

Eagle Touch Technologies Co. Ltd

Higgstec Inc.

Dongguan Yunshang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Ideum

Firstouch Digital Solutions A D Metro Inc.

Strategic Development



On 15 August 2023, Dell Inc. launched a 23.8 P2424HT touchscreen display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The new display features a 10-point multi-touch screen feature which enables intuitive interactions such as tapping, swiping, and pinching. In addition, the monitor's IPS panel delivers vivid and precise color reproduction, boasting a brightness of 300 nits, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a remarkable 99% sRGB color spectrum coverage. On 29 March 2023, Samsung Electronics launched a new interactive display with multi-touch support for up to 20 individuals and various user-friendly features. The display includes a dual-point pen that allows users to write with two distinct colors on either side without needing to adjust any settings. In addition, the presence of front-facing stereo speakers, a pen holder, and a built-in handle on the display enhances convenience, creating a seamless educational environment.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The resistive segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Resistive touchscreen technology presents an adaptable and cost-effective input solution well-suited for use in diverse industrial and medical applications. Multi-touch resistive screen displays can respond to varying pressure levels, enabling a range of interactions based on different touch intensities.

The interactive kiosks segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Multi-touch screen displays are in high demand across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare, as they offer an intuitive and engaging user interface. These multi-touch interactive kiosk screens empower a significant number of consumers to effortlessly browse, compare, and make purchases, resulting in a substantial global adoption of smart interactive screens equipped with multi-touch capabilities by retailers. The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Revenue growth of the market in the multi-touch screen sector is being fueled by increasing pace of enterprise digital transformation initiatives in North America. Devices with multi-touch screen capabilities are extensively integrated into interactive kiosks, Point-Of-Sale (POS) systems, and digital signage to elevate the overall shopping experience for customers. In the United States market, competitors are introducing multi-touch-enabled digital signage displays within physical retail stores, aiming to craft immersive and engaging retail experiences for consumers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global multi-touch screen market on the basis of technology, product, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Resistive



Capacitive



Optical



Pressure-Sensitive



Surface EMG Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Smartphone



Tablets



Laptops



Interactive Kiosks



Automotive Infotainment Systems



Medical Devices Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Consumer Electronics



Retail and Hospitality



Education



Healthcare



Industrial and Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

