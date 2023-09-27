Leams Education Schools Sets Sights On Building A Sustainable Future By Empowering Eco Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sustainable Future: Empowering Eco-Leaders

Leams Education Schools Paves the Way for Sustainability with "Sustainable Future: Empowering Eco-Leaders" Theme

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Leams Education Schools has unveiled an ambitious theme for the new academic year: "Sustainable Future: Empowering Eco-Leaders." This theme aligns with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and sets the school's course towards COP28.Leams Education Schools is committed to fostering an eco-friendly culture and equipping students with the knowledge and skills to drive positive environmental change. To achieve this, the school will implement a multifaceted approach involving organizational changes, student participation, external audits, and individual actions.One key initiative will be to assemble a diverse sustainability committee comprising students, staff, and faculty. This committee will spearhead planning and executing various green initiatives across the school. Students will also be actively engaged in hands-on sustainability projects to build environmental awareness and a sense of responsibility towards the planet.To evaluate the school's sustainability performance, external audits will be conducted annually. Based on the audit results, Leams Family School will confer the title of "Sustainable School of the Year" to honor its ecological efforts.At an individual level, students and staff will be encouraged to incorporate eco-friendly practices into their daily routines. This includes reducing waste, conserving energy, using sustainable transportation, maintaining green spaces, and educating peers on environmental topics.Leams Education Schools is also proud to share several notable sustainability achievements within the community. Teacher Nancy Eapen Roji received a Global Sustainability award this year. The school's TIAD department hosted a flagship conference called Sustaination to coincide with the Year of Sustainability.Additionally, Leams schools have been selected for the Climate Ambassadors Programme launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Leams Education is also commencing global climate change week from 16th October in collaboration with Sharaq DG to take part UAE largest E-Waste collection drive.CEO Leams, Mr Nabil Lahir emphasizes sustainability as a top priority. "The UAE has set ambitious sustainability goals, working towards net-zero emissions by 2050. I'm proud our schools are part of the UAE's Climate Ambassador program, preparing students to become sustainability leaders," he said. At LEAMS, sustainability guides everything. We've installed solar panels, recycle waste, use LED lights, and promote green transportation to reduce our impact," he noted.As part of its commitment to the Year of Sustainability, Leams Education Schools has outlined a roadmap.

