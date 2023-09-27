Deripaska questions Western sanctions on Russia

(MENAFN) Russian entrepreneur Oleg Deripaska, the founder of Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum company, recently expressed his belief in an interview with the Financial Times that the sanctions imposed by Western nations on Moscow are both outdated and ineffectual. Drawing a parallel, he likened these sanctions to a potent economic tool but raised questions about their actual impact, suggesting that they may carry risks for the global economy at large.



“I always doubted this Wunderwaffe [wonder-weapon], as Germans used to say, of sanctions – weaponizing the financial system as a kind of tool to negotiate… We made so much effort to make the world global, in terms of trade, investment, information flows [but] it’s really over when you use sanctions. It's kind of an instrument of the 19th century. We can’t see that it would be efficient in the 21st century,” the businessman said.



Deripaska pointed out that despite facing sanctions, the Russian economy has not only managed to endure but has actually been gaining strength by forging fresh trade relationships with countries in the Global South and by boosting investments in domestic manufacturing.



“I was surprised that private business would be so flexible. I was more or less sure that up to 30% of the economy would collapse, but it was way less… Yes, there is war spending and all this kind of subsidies and government support but still it’s a surprisingly moderate slowdown… The private economy found its way to operate and to do so successfully.”

