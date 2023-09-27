Joramco Signs New Maintenance Agreement with Philippine Airlines

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently signed a new maintenance agreement with Philippine Airlines.

This agreement, which came into effect in September 2023, was signed at the MRO Asia Pacific 2023 conference and exhibition, where the company had its own booth for the first time. This serves as an extension of the previous cooperation, which began in June 2023 and resulted in the successful delivery of three Boeing 777 aircraft. It included longeron modifications, removal and installation of landing gears, and maintenance work.

The new agreement includes servicing and modifications to five additional aircraft in the Philippine Airlines fleet, specifically the Boeing 777.

Commenting on the agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Philippine Airlines, which further showcases our exceptional position and pioneering work in the field of maintenance, repair, and refurbishment services for commercial aircraft. We continue to offer world-class services that are known for their high quality and reliability. We are confident that this cooperation will not only continue but also serve as a gateway to future collaborations in new markets and geographical regions, further strengthening our footprints.”



