Invitation: Sandvik Capital Markets Day November 28, 2023 - Making The Shift

The Capital Markets Day provides an opportunity for institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to get an update on Sandvik's strategy and key achievements.

Presentations will be held by Stefan Widing, President and CEO and Cecilia Felton, CFO as well as by business area experts and management. Sandvik will also take the opportunity to show its leading-edge technology and innovations from all business areas through guided tours.

Use the link below to register no later than October 1, 2023. The number of seats is limited, and institutional investors, analysts, financial media and other key stakeholders will be prioritized. Your participation is not confirmed until you have received an e-mail confirming your participation and a link to complete your registration.

Read more and register here:

There will be no live webcast of the event. Recordings of the presentations and the corresponding slides will be available on Sandvik's website no later than November 29.

Stockholm, September 27, 2023

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Sofia Wiklund, Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70616 2023.

The following files are available for download: